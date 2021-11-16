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Clay Clark: How You Can Use Your Time, Treasure & Talents to Save America
Resistance Chicks
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120 views • November 16, 2021
One the the most charismatic personalities you will ever meet on this earth is Clay Clark. To say that he is passionate, determined and focused about the call God has place on his life is an understatement. We had the privilege to speak with Clay about this past weekend's latest Reawaken America Tour in San Antonio, TX (all three days of the conference can be viewed on Resistance Chick's Rumble channel) and many of the amazing things that God is doing in the body of Christ right now! He gave us three reasons to be excited and also posed the question (with it's answer): How can you use your TIME, TREASURE and TALKENTS to save America? The answers are simple, the best of which he said, was to make connections! Bonus! Clay Staires joins in the fun!!! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/clay-clark-use-your-time-treasure-talents-to-save-america/
Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.

Shop the BrighteonStore.com TODAY for their 3 day Early Black Friday Sale and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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