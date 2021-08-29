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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Good Food, Good Health, Good Ailment Treatments - What's Up Prof? 77
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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59 views • August 29, 2021
In Episode 77 we discuss what constitutes good food from a scientific perspective and how what goes into the mouth affects your health. We discuss food for a typical day and also mention some helpful ailment treatments.

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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Walter Veith - Food For Thought
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5w_R8RMAuSJ7eA0WwqnJ5x

Life At Its Best – 5 Part Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL434B62D7DD754FCA

Barbara O’Neill - From Sickness To Health
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7_1ik7BABqMLJWJKIx-kQx

Rudy and Jeannie Davis – Recipes
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6zNBn3J6oJ1-E6zp3Zf31S

Recipes (English)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-71ifcOBZXjgok_a-QAdyWw

Walt Cross - Old Mountain Remedies
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6Zg633QfITZKH5Gzmc9RXr

Dining on the Wilds
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5iwPr38pk3mRS7y2WHLtIw

From Creation to Restoration – Part 1 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4LyAngsMYuc

From Creation to Restoration – Part 6 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/KCxWhKe1AMg

Baking Bread With Walter Veith – 2 Parts
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4_N6Euxu4inFJU80CBGQKg

Diet and Health eBook, by Walter Veith
https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/product/diet-and-health-ebook-by-walter-veith/

Fountain of Youth – 5 Part Series by Diane Burnett.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnciIz7nJ3kEZvkV7guEZeU

Healthy From Inside Out – 14 Part Series by Drs Rudy and Jeanie Davis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnXElZZJKuM-hhU0iKYxRdw

Cancer/Diabetes – 2 Part Series by Tim Riesenburger
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnxsVjL221QDZmVD-8Ahurh

Ministry of Healing – Book by Ellen G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/135/info

Country Living
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/25/info

Councils on Diet and Food
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/384/info

AFRIKAANS:

Wonderbaarlik Geskape – 5 Deel Reek deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6FAzc-KuxAGK_p-dZ0PonM

Kos Tot Nadenke – 3 Deel Reeks deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4Bns37RynzcIcFFcxpPT4G
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