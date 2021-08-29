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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Good Food, Good Health, Good Ailment Treatments - What's Up Prof? 77
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59 views • August 29, 2021
In Episode 77 we discuss what constitutes good food from a scientific perspective and how what goes into the mouth affects your health. We discuss food for a typical day and also mention some helpful ailment treatments.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith - Food For Thought
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5w_R8RMAuSJ7eA0WwqnJ5x
Life At Its Best – 5 Part Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL434B62D7DD754FCA
Barbara O’Neill - From Sickness To Health
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7_1ik7BABqMLJWJKIx-kQx
Rudy and Jeannie Davis – Recipes
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6zNBn3J6oJ1-E6zp3Zf31S
Recipes (English)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-71ifcOBZXjgok_a-QAdyWw
Walt Cross - Old Mountain Remedies
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6Zg633QfITZKH5Gzmc9RXr
Dining on the Wilds
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5iwPr38pk3mRS7y2WHLtIw
From Creation to Restoration – Part 1 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4LyAngsMYuc
From Creation to Restoration – Part 6 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/KCxWhKe1AMg
Baking Bread With Walter Veith – 2 Parts
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4_N6Euxu4inFJU80CBGQKg
Diet and Health eBook, by Walter Veith
https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/product/diet-and-health-ebook-by-walter-veith/
Fountain of Youth – 5 Part Series by Diane Burnett.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnciIz7nJ3kEZvkV7guEZeU
Healthy From Inside Out – 14 Part Series by Drs Rudy and Jeanie Davis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnXElZZJKuM-hhU0iKYxRdw
Cancer/Diabetes – 2 Part Series by Tim Riesenburger
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnxsVjL221QDZmVD-8Ahurh
Ministry of Healing – Book by Ellen G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/135/info
Country Living
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/25/info
Councils on Diet and Food
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/384/info
AFRIKAANS:
Wonderbaarlik Geskape – 5 Deel Reek deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6FAzc-KuxAGK_p-dZ0PonM
Kos Tot Nadenke – 3 Deel Reeks deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4Bns37RynzcIcFFcxpPT4G
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith - Food For Thought
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5w_R8RMAuSJ7eA0WwqnJ5x
Life At Its Best – 5 Part Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL434B62D7DD754FCA
Barbara O’Neill - From Sickness To Health
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7_1ik7BABqMLJWJKIx-kQx
Rudy and Jeannie Davis – Recipes
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6zNBn3J6oJ1-E6zp3Zf31S
Recipes (English)
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-71ifcOBZXjgok_a-QAdyWw
Walt Cross - Old Mountain Remedies
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6Zg633QfITZKH5Gzmc9RXr
Dining on the Wilds
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5iwPr38pk3mRS7y2WHLtIw
From Creation to Restoration – Part 1 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/4LyAngsMYuc
From Creation to Restoration – Part 6 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/KCxWhKe1AMg
Baking Bread With Walter Veith – 2 Parts
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4_N6Euxu4inFJU80CBGQKg
Diet and Health eBook, by Walter Veith
https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/product/diet-and-health-ebook-by-walter-veith/
Fountain of Youth – 5 Part Series by Diane Burnett.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnciIz7nJ3kEZvkV7guEZeU
Healthy From Inside Out – 14 Part Series by Drs Rudy and Jeanie Davis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnXElZZJKuM-hhU0iKYxRdw
Cancer/Diabetes – 2 Part Series by Tim Riesenburger
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL13eE2x3qhPnxsVjL221QDZmVD-8Ahurh
Ministry of Healing – Book by Ellen G. White
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/135/info
Country Living
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/25/info
Councils on Diet and Food
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/384/info
AFRIKAANS:
Wonderbaarlik Geskape – 5 Deel Reek deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6FAzc-KuxAGK_p-dZ0PonM
Kos Tot Nadenke – 3 Deel Reeks deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4Bns37RynzcIcFFcxpPT4G
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