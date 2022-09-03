BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

31 MISSOURI JUDGES RECUSE THEMSELVES FROM LAWSUIT ALLEGING FAMILY COURT SCUMBAGGERY🤑🩺🤬
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
742 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • September 03, 2022

"In St. Louis County, Mo., Evita Tolu has filed a lawsuit against family court guardian ad litem (GAL) Elaine Pudlowski, psychologist James Reid, and clinical social worker Jennifer Webbe VanLuven, alleging that the trio conspired to use her custody dispute as an opportunity to get rich while sentencing her children to life with an abuser. The lawsuit alleges a scheme perpetrated by a group of professionals to drain parents involved in custody battles. At the end of the court process, parents are broke and kids are traumatized while GALs, court-appointed psychologists, and therapists are enriched. Tolu says the scheme kept her in court for three years, drained her bank account, and alienated her children from her. The suit alleges that this pattern is a regular family court occurrence when Pudlowski is involved." - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/03/02/31-missouri-judges-recuse-themselves-from-lawsuit-alleging-family-court-guardians-and-psychologists-orchestrated-money-making-scheme-n1428930


Full Conference Call @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_Re_bX118k&t=0s


St. Louis Family Court Corruption

19,179 views Feb 10, 2021


Guardian ad litem including Elaine Pudlowski conspiring and colluding together.


The GALs agree to pool money together to hire a forensic team to track down Daily Docket News which has been sending out email newsletters about Pudlowski. Pudlowski is currently being sued in multiple lawsuits; Pudlowski calls these lawsuits "frivolous" in the video and part of a campaign to smear her. The lawsuit and DDN's coverage put these GALs in a siege, "This threatens to take down the entire system," says GAL Sarah Pleban, "Judges are in on it."


Check out my previous story on St. Louis County and Elaine Pudlowski, https://theeprovocateur.blogspot.com/2020/11/st-louis-county-courts-target-women.html


Also, get the Sarah Pleban t-shirt. memorialize Ms. Pleban's pronouncement, "This threatens to take down the entire system," t-shirt is here, https://www.bonfire.com/sarah-pleban-on-a-t-shirt/

Keywords
corruptioncollusionlawsuitfamily courtmalfeasancejudgeschild endangermentrecusalelaine pudlowskiguardian ad litem
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy