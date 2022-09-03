31 MISSOURI JUDGES RECUSE THEMSELVES FROM LAWSUIT ALLEGING FAMILY COURT SCUMBAGGERY🤑🩺🤬

"In St. Louis County, Mo., Evita Tolu has filed a lawsuit against family court guardian ad litem (GAL) Elaine Pudlowski, psychologist James Reid, and clinical social worker Jennifer Webbe VanLuven, alleging that the trio conspired to use her custody dispute as an opportunity to get rich while sentencing her children to life with an abuser. The lawsuit alleges a scheme perpetrated by a group of professionals to drain parents involved in custody battles. At the end of the court process, parents are broke and kids are traumatized while GALs, court-appointed psychologists, and therapists are enriched. Tolu says the scheme kept her in court for three years, drained her bank account, and alienated her children from her. The suit alleges that this pattern is a regular family court occurrence when Pudlowski is involved." - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/03/02/31-missouri-judges-recuse-themselves-from-lawsuit-alleging-family-court-guardians-and-psychologists-orchestrated-money-making-scheme-n1428930





Full Conference Call @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_Re_bX118k&t=0s





St. Louis Family Court Corruption

19,179 views Feb 10, 2021





Guardian ad litem including Elaine Pudlowski conspiring and colluding together.





The GALs agree to pool money together to hire a forensic team to track down Daily Docket News which has been sending out email newsletters about Pudlowski. Pudlowski is currently being sued in multiple lawsuits; Pudlowski calls these lawsuits "frivolous" in the video and part of a campaign to smear her. The lawsuit and DDN's coverage put these GALs in a siege, "This threatens to take down the entire system," says GAL Sarah Pleban, "Judges are in on it."





Check out my previous story on St. Louis County and Elaine Pudlowski, https://theeprovocateur.blogspot.com/2020/11/st-louis-county-courts-target-women.html





Also, get the Sarah Pleban t-shirt. memorialize Ms. Pleban's pronouncement, "This threatens to take down the entire system," t-shirt is here, https://www.bonfire.com/sarah-pleban-on-a-t-shirt/