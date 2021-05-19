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Matthew 1-7. BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO GIVE UP THE RELIGIONS OF MEN FOR THEIRS IS THE KINGDOM OF GOD!
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Matthew 1-7.
BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO GIVE UP THE RELIGIONS OF MEN AND WHO START LISTENING TO THE PERFECT PREACHER FOR THEIRS IS THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN MATT. 5:1. TO THEM WILL BE REVEALED THE MYSTERIES OF THE KINGDOM MATT. 13:11! THE PERFECT PREACHER HAS ALREADY CALLED THEM BEFORE THE FOUNDATIONS OF THE WORLD, AND THE PREACHING OF CHRIST WILL LEAD THEM TO HAVE A SAUL TO PAUL CONVERSION!
Babylonian apostasy and the second temple in 530 AD foreshadowed denominational apostasy and the second age of Christianity 2 Thess. 2:3-11. In denominationalism, men could not understand that the king, the preacher, the faith system, and the Bible from God are as high as the heavens above the religions, preaching, and bibles of men Isaiah 55. We could not understand that the subjective truth from men is the cause of human suffering while objective truth from God is exceeding abundantly greater than we could have imagined Eph. 3:20. By the grace of God, righteous denominationalists will realize salvation, even after they are dead in the second age of the Kingdom of Heaven. The apostasy is ending. Satan has now been revealed as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3 Christ has been identified as the only one qualified to preach and other objective truths from God will be poured out upon humanity gradually for the next 40 years as we prepare for the second age of the Kingdom of Heaven 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15.
Humanity was forced to be under the subjective truth of men for 6,000 years after Adam and Eve chose the subjective truth of men over the objective truth from God Gen. 2:17. But for 1,000 years, the Lord will rule over this earth as He does in heaven - that thousand-year reign was broken up into two ages by denominational apostasy. The Lord will overlook our sins of ignorance in denominationalism, as we had no choice, but He demands that we repent for the second age of the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand Acts 17:30; Eph. 2:7.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO GIVE UP THE RELIGIONS OF MEN AND WHO START LISTENING TO THE PERFECT PREACHER FOR THEIRS IS THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN MATT. 5:1. TO THEM WILL BE REVEALED THE MYSTERIES OF THE KINGDOM MATT. 13:11! THE PERFECT PREACHER HAS ALREADY CALLED THEM BEFORE THE FOUNDATIONS OF THE WORLD, AND THE PREACHING OF CHRIST WILL LEAD THEM TO HAVE A SAUL TO PAUL CONVERSION!
Babylonian apostasy and the second temple in 530 AD foreshadowed denominational apostasy and the second age of Christianity 2 Thess. 2:3-11. In denominationalism, men could not understand that the king, the preacher, the faith system, and the Bible from God are as high as the heavens above the religions, preaching, and bibles of men Isaiah 55. We could not understand that the subjective truth from men is the cause of human suffering while objective truth from God is exceeding abundantly greater than we could have imagined Eph. 3:20. By the grace of God, righteous denominationalists will realize salvation, even after they are dead in the second age of the Kingdom of Heaven. The apostasy is ending. Satan has now been revealed as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3 Christ has been identified as the only one qualified to preach and other objective truths from God will be poured out upon humanity gradually for the next 40 years as we prepare for the second age of the Kingdom of Heaven 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15.
Humanity was forced to be under the subjective truth of men for 6,000 years after Adam and Eve chose the subjective truth of men over the objective truth from God Gen. 2:17. But for 1,000 years, the Lord will rule over this earth as He does in heaven - that thousand-year reign was broken up into two ages by denominational apostasy. The Lord will overlook our sins of ignorance in denominationalism, as we had no choice, but He demands that we repent for the second age of the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand Acts 17:30; Eph. 2:7.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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