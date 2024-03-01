People who have encountered the Knowledge begin to understand the entire absurdity of the situation in the world, which contradicts common sense. They understand that they are in an actual simulation. Why, when there is general separation and division, do the same thoughts come to the heads of many people? Why has the system been glitching more and more often lately, and people begin to notice the stereotypical character of the system's actions? How can we explain the Mandela effect? “Isn't it all a dream?” “Don't we only appear to be there to each other?” “Who among us really exists, and who actually doesn't?” “Does anyone else exist in this simulation except me?” “What is the secret of visualization, and why is it dangerous?” How do secondary and primary consciousnesses fixate a person on a simulation? Where does the simulation end and Personality’s real Life begin? These and many other questions are discussed in the video “Simulation and Reality” with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

