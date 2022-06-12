2022-06-12 Second Debate Challenge of Ricardo Maarman

It seems there are either bugs in the Telegram livestream application or there was external interference in our livestream this evening. Of course the problem may have been from my side. I say this for the following reasons:

There was a repeated indication that there are 9 participants in the livestream whereas there was in fact many, many more than 9. I did not count the number of people who attended but simple observation indicated many, many more than 9 . During my presentation the change of slides showed up on my side but were not captured in the recording There is an audio-visual delay in the recording

If anyone can provide assistance in this regard in terms of an explanation and correction of these problems it will be highly appreciated. Thanks in advance!

N.B. At 55:47 I meant to to say that people thought I was my daughter's brother and not that people thought my daughter was my brother!















