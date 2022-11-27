Create New Account
BRITAIN'S FOUNDING FATHERS and Our Future
How will the people's of the British Isles contend with the evil forces that seek to destroy our liberty, racial and national identity, cultural heritage and family based culture? Looking to the US we see a people who have a clear awareness of their founding history, founders, constitution, native faith and are willing to stand for those things in the struggle against an attempted authoritarian takeover of their nation. What can we learn and do we have a comparable historical root to rally around in this fight against political satanism?

Keywords
politicsreligionhistory

