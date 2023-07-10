Create New Account
Clown World #45: Aliens Are The Spiritual Manifestation Of Fallen Angels Possessing Their Believers.
Golgotha's144,000
Published Monday

   Aliens are real manifestations of the spirits of fallen angels looking to inhabit a new host through belief in them and not in the Only God in the heavens: YahWay...

It is the conjuring of spirits called necromancy in the bible and strictly prohibited by the words of God.

Keywords
aliensfallen angelsflying saucersnecromancycrop circlesconjuring of spirits

