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Trump responds to Iranian airstrike: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon
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1 view • January 09, 2020
President Trump makes a statement about the Iranian missile strikes that were aimed overnight at U.S. military bases in Iraq. While the attacks were the latest escalation with Tehran in the aftermath of a U.S. drone strike that killed the top Iranian general, initial assessments showed "no U.S. casualties," a U.S. military official in Baghdad told Fox News.
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