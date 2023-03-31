PANDEMIA PERMANENTE - QUÉ TRUCO HIZO LA OMS? Hacia el Gobierno Mundial.

Información de cómo la OMS manejó el tema "legalmente" hablando para que existiera una pandemia permanente y tener el "permiso" o excusa de ejercer la fuerza sobre el mundo y que los países pierdan su sobernía. RUMBO AL GOBIERNO MUNDIAL: LA ONU. Recuerden que la OMS es un brazo de la ONU.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.