A Pandemic - and 30,000 US Troops to Europe (Without Masks)

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Italy Ramps up Lockdown:
https://www.france24.com/en/20200312-...
Italy's Three-Foot Rule: Passengers and Shoppers Keep Their Distance After Entire Country Goes Into Complete Lockdown:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Trump Suspends Travel from Europe Over Coronavirus Fears:
https://nypost.com/2020/03/11/trump-s...
And He Sends 30,000 Soldiers TO Europe Without Masks:
https://www.voltairenet.org/article20...