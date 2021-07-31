Bishop Donald J. Sanborn — The Catholic Church and Modernism.

What is modernism, is Vatican 2 a council conforming to the teaching of the Catholic Church. The Church of God must be One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic, these 4 mark show us where the Church is. The Church must possess these 4 mark. Vatican 2 does not have these mark but instead its fruits are heresy, modernism, relativism, subjectivism, scepticism, pluralism, all of which are condemned by the true church. The true church, the Catholic Church is continued in the Traditional Movement, which holds all the teaching, mode of worship from the time of the Apostles to the death of Pope Pius IX. Bishop Sandborn has many great sermons to help us through these trouble times. Also great to listen to Bishop Dolan and Bishop Pivarunas. Under these three Bishops you have wonderful Priests who carry on the work of Our Blessed Lord and His Church. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.