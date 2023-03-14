Australian Senator Babet on Port of Darwin and national security

https://gettr.com/post/p2bdqf40b49
Senator Babet @senatorbabet on Port of Darwin and national security 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
联邦议员 #RalphBabet 在 #南澳 土地所有者行动组的演讲。他提到 #澳大利亚 政府出售水资源给外国企业，而当地的农民要从这些外国企业中买回本来属于澳大利亚的水来浇灌自己的土地。#中共国 在这些外国拥有者中位居前三，他强调到他这里指的是 #CCP- #中国共产党，和 #中国人民 没有关系。中国人民是善良的，而且他们想要脱离 #中共 这个专制霸权的政府。
Translated and subtitled by @tiramisu
