BrightLearn - Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry Medical, Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family by Brett Wilcox

In "Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment, and Government Stick It to You and Your Family," Brett Wilcox delves into the controversial world of vaccines, presenting a compelling argument against the status quo. The book begins with a shocking revelation from Dr. William Thompson, a CDC scientist, who admitted to withholding data that suggested a link between the MMR vaccine and autism in African American boys, casting doubt on the integrity of vaccine research. Wilcox, who initially questioned the biotech industry, particularly Monsanto, embarks on a personal journey, culminating in a transcontinental run across the USA to raise awareness about the corruption he perceives within the vaccine industry. He criticizes the industry for prioritizing profit over public health, citing numerous examples of data suppression and whistleblower intimidation. Wilcox challenges the concept of "herd immunity," arguing that the evidence supporting mass vaccination is inconclusive and suggesting that unvaccinated children may be healthier. He urges readers to adopt a critical mindset, questioning the one-size-fits-all approach to vaccination and advocating for informed consent. The book also explores the history of vaccines, highlighting incidents like the Cutter Incident and the ongoing debate over thimerosal. Wilcox calls for transparency, accountability and a more balanced approach to vaccination that respects individual choice. Ultimately, "Jabbed" is a passionate plea for a nuanced dialogue that prioritizes integrity, compassion and respect for personal autonomy in the pursuit of health.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.