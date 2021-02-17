Matthew 5:8 “Blessed Are the Pure in Heart”

Last week we covered in depth the attitude of mercy and how it is to be displayed toward others. As we have gone through each of these attitudes, we can see a specific application as to how we are to respond to God and to others. Humility is a common thread in all of these attitudes, because unless we die to ourselves and our natural fleshly nature, our attitudes will never align with the attitudes that we have been studying. This week is no different. Today we will be looking at the pure in heart.