A View of the AFTERLIFE or THE GREAT SPIRITUAL WORLD (based on the New Revelation of Jesus Christ)

A summary presentation of the destiny of the human being as a soul endowed with a spirit of God, after the physical death, in agreement to the main tenets of the Lord's teachings in the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: a Heaven of eternal activity of loving service for other people and the entire creation for all good people... a Hell that man created for himself by the misuse of his free-will which is not eternal, but lasts until the tormented sinner decides to turn from his wicked way and seek the help of God... a warning for all the selfish and proud ones, but especially for the ruthless leaders and their accomplices... Ref: # NEW REVELATION WEBSITE www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com # Books of the New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold # FB Page: Messengers of the New Revelation https://www.facebook.com/NewRevelationofJesus/?ref=bookmarks # Thematic Brochures and Studies on The New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/mode/2up # WHAT CAN BE FOUND IN THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/WhatCanBeFoundInTheNewRevelation.pdf - Related to some of the discussed topics: ## New Revelation BOOKS: # THE GREAT GOSPEL OF JOHN (comprising 25 books in Franky Corne's English translation - vol. 1 (all 25 books can be found at: https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold/mode/2up ) https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/TheGreatGospelOfJohnBook1.pdf) # Bishop Martin - Sunsets into Sunrises, https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/Sunsets%20into%20Sunrises.pdf # Robert Blum - From Hell to Heaven - vol. 1 https://ia801909.us.archive.org/1/items/BeyondTheThreshold/RobertBlum1.pdf, vol. 2 https://ia601909.us.archive.org/1/items/BeyondTheThreshold/SpiritualSunVol2-Draft.pdf # Deathbed Scenes (Beyond the threshold) https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/Beyond%20the%20Threshold.pdf # Spiritual Sun vol. 1 & 2 https://ia601909.us.archive.org/1/items/BeyondTheThreshold/SpiritualSunVol1-Draft.pdf & vol. 2 https://ia601909.us.archive.org/1/items/BeyondTheThreshold/SpiritualSunVol2-Draft.pdf # Earth and Moon https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/Earth%20and%20Moon.pdf ## New Revelation STUDIES/ THEMATIC EXCERPTS # A STUDY CONCERNING UNIVERSAL SALVATION IN THE BIBLE AND THE NEW REVELATION https://ia601900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-BiblicalArguments-universalSalvationNrBackup.pdf # About LIFE after DEATH HEAVEN and HELL https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20LIFE%20AFTER%20DEATH%2C%20HEAVEN%20AND%20HELL%20-%20ed%201.pdf # ISSUE OF THE SINFUL FLESH AND LORD’S INCARNATION https://ia601900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-IssueOfTheSinfulMatter-Flesh.pdf # About BODY, SOUL and SPIRIT https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20BODY%2C%20SOUL%20AND%20SPIRIT%20-%20ed%201.pdf # About MATTER and SPIRIT CREATION and EVOLUTION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20MATTER%20AND%20SPIRIT%2C%20CREATION%20AND%20EVOLUTION%20-%20ed%201.pdf # About Satan and demons https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20SATAN%20AND%20DEMONS%20-%20ed%201.pdf # About THE PURPOSE OF LIFE https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20THE%20%20PURPOSE%20OF%20LIFE%20-%20ed%201.pdf # THE WAY TO ETERNAL LIFE https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brocure-NewRevelation-TheWayToEternalLife.pdf # THE ETHIC OF THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-EthicInTheNewRevelation-final.pdf New Revelation compatible literature: - the Bible - Christian NDE's (such as Dr. George Ritchie's 'Return of Tomorrow') - Sundar Singh's works (especially 'At the Master's Feet') - Christian Spiritualistic literature (such as 'The Zodiac Messages')

