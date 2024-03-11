Create New Account
Journalists from "The Sun" came to Ukraine to film their Royal Wunderwaffe the Challenger-2 in action but it got Stuck from 'The Mud'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

"Journalists" from The Sun came to Ukraine to film their Royal Wunderwaffe the Challenger-2 Challenged-2 in action but it got stuck in mud, so they had to bring in another Challenged-2 tank to pull it out.


🐻 We are officially renaming the fat thing to "Challenged-2"

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

