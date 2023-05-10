Obesity – Weighing In On This Destructive Trend | FurtherMore With the Sherwoods Ep. 38

Dr. Mark and Dr. Michele Sherwood identify America’s Number One Health Enemy as “Obesity”. How to make healthy choices and determine what’s really good for you and what’s not. And “The What’s Up” with Fox New’s Tucker Carlson calling out professional Christians who aren’t active in the World.
Want To Listen On The Go? Click On The Link Below To Catch This Episodes Podcast:
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
For Functional Medical Institute supplements https://shop.fmidr.com/
Financial consulting for your future https://kirkelliottphd.com/sherwood/
To Find out more information about the plan Kevin Sorbo uses with the Functional Medical Institute https://sherwood.tv/affiliate/?id=152…
To watch “Fork Your Diet” look to Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07RQW5S94/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07RQW5S94/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_rhttps://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
For More Content from The Sherwoods: http://www.sherwood.tv/free
SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE ACCESS, EVENTS, AND MORE!
Subscribe Here!
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/SherwoodsPHD
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.