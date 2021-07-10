Tucker Shreds Avenatti After Jail Sentence & Professor: Why 2nd Shot is Dangerous

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A black father shreds Critical Race Theory with “How do I have TWO medical degrees if I’m oppressed?”
Professor M.D. Sucharit Bhakdi explains, based on new evidence, why he believes:
– Your immune system is your best defense against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
– If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
– We have already reached herd immunity.
– There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
Then, Joe Rogan weighs in on CNN comparing Tucker Carlson to Alex Jones.
And finally: Why the Supreme Court is not Conservative but really 3 Leftist, 3 Yellow Belly Cowards, and 3 Conservatives. Gorsuch says Kavanaugh and Barret lack fortitude.