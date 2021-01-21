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Trump made fools of his supporting patriots-
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280 views • January 21, 2021
The facts are that Trump asked Patriots to come to Capital Hill- There they were photographed, video-taped, their vehicles all identified and traced to ownership and address- And many will receive government visitors to the patriot's homes, who will search homes, make arrests, and confiscate lots of weapons because they came to Capital Hill as Trump Supporters and Patriots, all of which was a 'set-up' to identify potential resistance to the NWO of Chinese Communism and list patriots as potential terrorists-
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