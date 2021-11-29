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My first interview
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0 view • November 29, 2021
I like to introduce a swedish friend from Manila who started his channel, Swexit TV, in April 2020 and he has already over 16000 followers. Every day he makes a video in swedish about all the insanity going on in our beautiful country. A few times a week he also makes a video for englishspeaking viewers.
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