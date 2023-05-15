Who said you need to sleep at night?

An episode of the night assault by the soldiers of the Wagner PMCs of the AFU positions in Bakhmut.

From the first person.

Before the advance of the navigators, the enemy was heartily thrown from grenade launchers. That's the atmosphere.

The storming of the building was successful.

"Artillery preparation" before the storming of the building in the fortified area "Nest" in Bakhmut

Soldiers of PMC "Wagner" are working from three RPG-7 on the building, after which attack aircraft will go there.