PROPHETIC UPDATE International Bank Warns of a Crash That Will Wipe Out Every Dollar in the World!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 8, 2022





An important update from Mother and Refuge of the End Times!

Are the prophetic warnings of seers such as Luz de Maria, Gisella Cardia and Fr Michael Rodrigue about to happen?

A MSN article today warns: 'It'll wipe out every dollar in the world' - new crash fears as $80trillion 'goes missing'





Recent messages have also pointed to financial collapse, such as St Michael to Luz on November 30: Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, you continue to cling to material things, unaware that what is material will soon be a memory, due to the imposition of what will be called a new currency. Humanity’s reaction will be to weep at the loss of control over material things. The human race will be subjugated.





