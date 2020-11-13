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David Icke: There is No Virus | Realizing That, the Big Picture of a Global Tyranny Agenda Becomes Clear
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68 views • November 13, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Icke
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Original title: THERE IS NO VIRUS - WHEN THAT PENNY DROPS, ALL ELSE FOLLOWS - DAVID ICKE DOT-CONNECTOR
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
davidicke.com
Original title: THERE IS NO VIRUS - WHEN THAT PENNY DROPS, ALL ELSE FOLLOWS - DAVID ICKE DOT-CONNECTOR
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