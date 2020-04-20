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Survivors Chap. #1 - Left Behind
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11 views • April 20, 2020
Left Behind is the first chapter of the powerful end time apocalyptic audio book Survivors. What if those who thought they were prepared were not?
In this first chapter we discover a typical American family forced to wake up to a reality they never expected to happen.
Are we ready for such an event ourselves?
In this first chapter we discover a typical American family forced to wake up to a reality they never expected to happen.
Are we ready for such an event ourselves?
Keywords
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