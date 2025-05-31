CTP (20250603 S3EJunSpecial1) Digital Intelligence: Line Betw. AI and Soul w/ Jonni Jordyn BTS/SP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonni Jordyn joins us to discuss her upcoming sci-fi thriller "The Mother of All Viruses," the first in a trilogy exploring artificial intelligence, digital consciousness, and whether an AI can possess a soul. The book draws from Jordyn's programming experience creating genetic algorithms and simulated breeding programs that inspired her storytelling.
• Jordyn's trilogy follows the evolution from AI to digital consciousness to potential spiritual awakening
• Her diverse background includes working with former Santana band members who played at Woodstock
Find Jonni Jordyn's work at JordynAtLargeBooks.com