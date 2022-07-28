Myanmar’s Military Junta Executes Four Political Prisoners, All Accused of Being Involved in Terrorist Killings

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https://gnews.org/post/p10flb65c
07/25/2022 Myanmar’s military junta executes four political prisoners accused of being involved in terrorist killings, and many more political prisoners are facing similar charges