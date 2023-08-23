Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Canadian Government and Medical Association Hide Sudden and Unexpected Physician Deaths
channel image
NZ Will Remember
21 Subscribers
102 views
Published Yesterday

Did you know that in the period subsequent to the Covid 'vaccine' rollout, there were has been so many Canadian physician's dying suddenly and unexpectedly that the Canadian Medical Association deleted the entire In Memorium section from their website❓


Dr. Jane Ruby interviews Dr. William Makis, a Canadian physician with expertise in radiology, oncology and immunology who has been tracking these deaths. Here's what he had to say:
Keywords
unexpected deathscanadancanadianphysicianssuddedeaths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket