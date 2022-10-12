How a politicians bad management could mean gun control for you!

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How bad can politicians be at management? Pretty bad, they blame everything on everyone else.
Today I talk about how a lawsuit against KIA and Hyundai could affect firearms and your Second Amendment rights with more gun control.
Join Me Today to Discuss:
• Bad Management by Politicians
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Favorite product of the show:
Real Avid Precision Bench Vise. Man I use (and sometimes abuse) this thing all the time
https://amzn.to/3CsrC97
Remember to comment and join the discussion.
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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