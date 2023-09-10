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Help solve this? I went outside checked camera 0 web its like somethng clear reflection LEDS back
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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185 views • September 10, 2023

#uap #mystery I know! but many say this.. I had a feeling needed to check my outside cameras.. and this was doing this for 10min but its gone when I went outside to check Zero wind! nothing on Lens no webs on or around it.. I wave hand nothing there! I thought Drone but 0 sound! lol then UFO perhaps but seems to pass over house roof it was like something was reflecting LEDs back so paranormal perhaps? Paul

UPDATE: Best Camera Artifact Seen-

I might have a solution (but not 100 percent sure) ... I had rubbed some Vaseline over taped sealing the lid from rain as water repeller and bird sitting deterrent , a bird had landed on it pushed some Vaseline in to a blob hanging down a little which somehow reflecting IR back on funny Angle causing camera artifact

well it had my heart jump out chest when I saw it.. I know sort of shit secureteam and thirdphase would claim UAP and make $1000 from LOL Paul. ps however the 2 UAPs from night before still not sure on.

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Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you waee/totclinksnt to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this during Live show you get name on screen! https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ I have some Coin if want to add to it Send to the crazy number after = LTC = LTu6knjxJvpNWPtbdNdTfkxx55gUwPcD68 BTC = 1E1iofpXeVgSDhr9SM4RyS6bFabQpM7rC4 Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

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scienceliesuniversealiensalienufotwitterdronedronesufosplasmaspherecontacteeabductionquestioningorbuapexperienceruapsquestioneverythingbigbang
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