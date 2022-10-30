I GOT THE JAB AND I WOKE UP WITH BELLS PALSY - THOUGHT IT WAS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - ITS DANGEROUS AND HAS ZERO EFFICACY - THE NHS MUST OWN UP!

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ANOTHER VICTIM OF THE BIO-WEAPON KNOWN AS THE COV19 MRNA JAB - ITS A KILLER AND HAS KILLED MILLIONS ALREADY AND MAIMED BILLIONS WITH ONLY A SHORT LIFE EXPECTANCY NOW! - DUPED - DOPED - DEMORALIZED SO YOU WOULD TRUST THE SCIENCE - THE SCIENCE LIED - SO SORRY TO ALL THE VAXX VICTIMS
SEEK JUSTICE YOU DESERVE NOTHING LESS!