I GOT THE JAB AND I WOKE UP WITH BELLS PALSY - THOUGHT IT WAS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - ITS DANGEROUS AND HAS ZERO EFFICACY - THE NHS MUST OWN UP!
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 24 days ago

ANOTHER VICTIM OF THE BIO-WEAPON KNOWN AS THE COV19 MRNA JAB - ITS A KILLER AND HAS KILLED MILLIONS ALREADY AND MAIMED BILLIONS WITH ONLY A SHORT LIFE EXPECTANCY NOW! - DUPED - DOPED - DEMORALIZED SO YOU WOULD TRUST THE SCIENCE - THE SCIENCE LIED - SO SORRY TO ALL THE VAXX VICTIMS

SEEK JUSTICE YOU DESERVE NOTHING LESS!

lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

