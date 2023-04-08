https://gettr.com/post/p2dqqaw663d
【Wayne Dupree & Nicole】Part 4
4/5/2023 #WayneDupreeShow #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
硅谷为中共提供了监控技术，华尔街为中共扩张提供了资金
Nicole: Silicon Valley provided surveillance technology for the CCP and Wall Street funded the CCP's expansion.
@WayneDupreeShow
