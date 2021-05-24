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Why Did #GeneralFlynn Plead Guilty? ~ The Biggest STING Operation in Human History? ~ A #MusicalMeme
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10 views • May 24, 2021
Here’s one of my Video Meme based upon Cue Anon Drops. I made a few predictions based upon my interpretation of the bread-crumbs and other #Patriots work. I hope the prediction is true, because it would be GLORIOUS! If not, I won't be the only one who was baffled by all the BS. Enjoy. LIKE, Subscribe and Share!
The composition is called "Freedom Rises"
Like and Subscribe!
Leave a comment or contact me at Twitter: @TrumpCanuck
Also, I read somewhere that COHEN worked for HRC long ago and when Mueller raided his law-firm it was to get documents pertaining to the Clintons. I think Cohen took a deal for turning on the Clintons.
Track Name : Freedom Rises
© 2020 RAW Q Boswin (SOCAN)
The composition is called "Freedom Rises"
Like and Subscribe!
Leave a comment or contact me at Twitter: @TrumpCanuck
Also, I read somewhere that COHEN worked for HRC long ago and when Mueller raided his law-firm it was to get documents pertaining to the Clintons. I think Cohen took a deal for turning on the Clintons.
Track Name : Freedom Rises
© 2020 RAW Q Boswin (SOCAN)
Keywords
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