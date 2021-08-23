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Woman Left Paralyzed After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine (MIRRORED)
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1386 views • August 23, 2021
Woman Left Paralyzed After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Denty And Shaz at:-
https://odysee.com/@DentyAndShaz:8/Woman-Left-Paralyzed-After-Receiving-Pfizer-COVID-19-Vaccine:6
Another solo video from Denty, sharing another story from the pages of The Daily Expose. A Pennsylvania woman was left paraliysed from the neck down after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer experimental gene therapy. Even the doctors had to admit this was likely the cause, as she was fit and healthy with no underlying health conditions whatsoever.
Original article:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/03/woman-left-paralyzed-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
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Mirrored from Odysee channel Denty And Shaz at:-
https://odysee.com/@DentyAndShaz:8/Woman-Left-Paralyzed-After-Receiving-Pfizer-COVID-19-Vaccine:6
Another solo video from Denty, sharing another story from the pages of The Daily Expose. A Pennsylvania woman was left paraliysed from the neck down after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer experimental gene therapy. Even the doctors had to admit this was likely the cause, as she was fit and healthy with no underlying health conditions whatsoever.
Original article:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/03/woman-left-paralyzed-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
Buy The Daily Expose a coffee:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dailyexpose
--
Become a Ko-fi supporter and get access to exclusive content:
https://ko-fi.com/dentyandshaz
Subscribe on other platforms:
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/DentyAndShaz
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dentyandshaz
Please visit our website:
https://dentyandshaz.com
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:
@DentyAndShaz
Donate via Paypal:
https://paypal.me/DentyAndShaz
Thank you for watching.
We love you.
♥
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