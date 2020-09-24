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Just how-much do you really know about 5G? It's a Militart DEW & WMD- pt2
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123 views • September 24, 2020
Do you know anything about NATO's Active Denial System? What about NATO's and the UN's "Connected Forces Initiative And Smart Defense System and the Solar Warden consisting of Plasma and Laser Cannons? Well maybe you might take a listen to the three videos of this series of lectures- Or just get comfortable and listen to FOX-
00112 06-24-2020
00112 06-24-2020
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