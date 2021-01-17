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PIR 01-15-21 Patriot Intel Report!~Latest
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600 views • January 17, 2021
PIR - Reporting on the economic crunch, economic uncertainties & changes, commodities, the "Scamdemic", geopolitical environments. But stay positive, knowing good things are on their way!
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Rumble video location: https://rumble.com/vcugwd-pir-01-15-21-patriot-intel-report.html
Patriot Intel Report (PIR) Rumble video channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-322865
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Rumble video location: https://rumble.com/vcugwd-pir-01-15-21-patriot-intel-report.html
Patriot Intel Report (PIR) Rumble video channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-322865
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