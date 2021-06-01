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WARNING: The Five Phases of Vaccine Compliance. Currently in Phase 3 & the Last Phase Involves Door-to-Door Arrests
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190 views • June 01, 2021
WARNING: The Five Phases of Vaccine Compliance. Currently in Phase 3 & the Last Phase Involves Door-to-Door Arrests
The 5 Phases of Vax Compliance
Phase 1 – Voluntary /coerced media propaganda
Phase 2 – Incentives (lottery tickets
Phase 3 – Private sector punishments
Phase 4 – Criminal fines or jail time
Phase 5) – military forced at gunpoint
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CVX1ma
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/05/the-five-phases-of-vaccine-compliance-we-are-currently-in-phase-3-the-last-phase-involves-door-to-door-arrests-of-those-who-refuse-spike-protein-injections-video-3039849.html
With new information provided by a contact in the federal government, I’ve been able to further refine the escalation hierarchy of vaccine compliance that’s being pursued by the Biden regime. There are five distinct phases to this escalation:
__________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
The 5 Phases of Vax Compliance
Phase 1 – Voluntary /coerced media propaganda
Phase 2 – Incentives (lottery tickets
Phase 3 – Private sector punishments
Phase 4 – Criminal fines or jail time
Phase 5) – military forced at gunpoint
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CVX1ma
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/05/the-five-phases-of-vaccine-compliance-we-are-currently-in-phase-3-the-last-phase-involves-door-to-door-arrests-of-those-who-refuse-spike-protein-injections-video-3039849.html
With new information provided by a contact in the federal government, I’ve been able to further refine the escalation hierarchy of vaccine compliance that’s being pursued by the Biden regime. There are five distinct phases to this escalation:
__________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
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