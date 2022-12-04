History's Distortions Inaccuracies Lies & Truths Pickett's Charge in History and Memory - 1999 Carol Reardon Speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?150179-1/picketts-charge-history-memory-speech
July 2, 1999
Pickett's Charge in History and Memory: Speech
Carol Reardon talked about her book “Pickett’s Charge in History and Memory,” published by the University of North Carolina Press. The book examines the Confederate attempt to break through Union lines during the third day of the battle of Gettysburg and common misperceptions about the actions that day. She spoke on how the charge was not General Lee’s original strategy for that day and how it was planned. She took questions following her prepared remarks.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?96629-1/picketts-charge-history-memory
December 10, 1997
Booknotes
Pickett's Charge in History and Memory
Carol Reardon talked about her book, Pickett’s Charge in History and Memory, published by the University of North Carolina Press. In the book, the author chronicles the Confederate attempt to break through the Union lines during the third day of the battle at Gettysburg. Ms. Reardon discussed the myths that have grown around this event, and the difficulties of separating fact from fiction. The author is a professor at Pennsylvania State University
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.