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Is Covid the same as Spanish Flu.... ABSOLUTELY NOT.
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41 views • February 28, 2022
Ivor Cummins shows data and compares the Spanish Flu that media have used to suggest that covid is as dangerous, or more. It is Absolute garbage... please share this short clip out so people can comfortably breathe out in relief and finally let go of the fear.
Credit Ivor Cummins The Fat Emperor
https://thefatemperor.com/
Credit Ivor Cummins The Fat Emperor
https://thefatemperor.com/
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