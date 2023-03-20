https://gettr.com/post/p2bzhm6754d

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Mulan: Brother Seven (Miles) was smiling when he was taken away by hundreds of FBI agents. And after he left, the 18th floor was severely damaged by a strange fire, and Luc Despins took the opportunity to change the locks and take complete control of the apartment. They snatched the 18th floor, detained Brother Seven without even allowing him to be released on bail. Crazy as hell. But none of this will break us, it will only strengthen our determination to destroy the CCP!





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 木兰：七哥被上百名FBI人员带走时是微笑着离开的。而他离开之后，18楼就被一场蹊跷的火灾严重损毁，并且卢克也趁机换锁，彻底掌控了18楼。他们抢走了18楼，关押七哥，甚至都不让保释，疯狂至极。但是这一切，都不会打垮我们，只会更加坚定我们灭共的决心！





