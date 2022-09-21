Create New Account
Matthew 20 Part 2 The last 3 calls
Dearly beloved in the Seventh Day Adventist church we welcome you to a study on Matthew 20 the 11th hour laborers. We want to find out who are the 11th hour labourers and has their call come yet?

When in time does this parable begin and end, what are the labourers to do when their respective calls have come.


The aims of this study is to understand:


What is the special significance between the 6th and 9th hours calls?

Who are the eleventh-hour labourers?

What is their message?

Has the parabolical time piece struck the 11th hour yet?



