SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 2 - KNOW YOURSELF w/ TJ Schultz

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Each of us struggle in different ways as we are all unique, individual creators. We are each on our own amazing journey of self-realization and self-discovery. Celebrating in the similarities we share, sharing in the best practices of life, and simply listenting to one another will always allow for mutual growth and healing.
Join us once again as we round out this week's episode with some openness and honesty in regard to our own personal journies through life -- seeking out the most optimal paths to travel in thought, word, and deed.
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