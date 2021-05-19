SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 2 - KNOW YOURSELF w/ TJ Schultz

And as it goes -- the last portion of this week's episode is where we tend to get a bit more personal and open with the audience.Each of us struggle in different ways as we are all unique, individual creators. We are each on our own amazing journey of self-realization and self-discovery. Celebrating in the similarities we share, sharing in the best practices of life, and simply listenting to one another will always allow for mutual growth and healing.Join us once again as we round out this week's episode with some openness and honesty in regard to our own personal journies through life -- seeking out the most optimal paths to travel in thought, word, and deed.Thanks again!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!