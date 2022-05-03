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Amount of US weaponry delivered to Ukraine revealed, MIC Stocks Rocketing
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100 views • May 03, 2022
I just reported on this yesterday,
Ukraine War, All About Recycling Military Obsolete Trash, and For Making New Crap
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aU3hd6ww5g2e/
Amount of US weaponry delivered to Ukraine revealed
https://www.rt.com/news/554871-howitzers-ukraine-pentagon-javelins/
Some 80% of the M777 howitzers and half of the 155mm ammunition for them – promised to Ukraine by US President Joe Biden last month – have already been delivered, the Department of Defense said on Monday.
The US military also said it has supplied nearly all the counter-battery and anti-aircraft radars and 5,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles pledged, but no helicopters just yet.
The figures came from a background briefing at the Pentagon on Monday, where an unnamed American defense official gave reporters the official account of Washington’s military aid to Kiev.
news vid clip here,
RT News - May 03 2022 (09:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/554838-rtnews-may-03-09msk/
Ukraine War, All About Recycling Military Obsolete Trash, and For Making New Crap
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aU3hd6ww5g2e/
Amount of US weaponry delivered to Ukraine revealed
https://www.rt.com/news/554871-howitzers-ukraine-pentagon-javelins/
Some 80% of the M777 howitzers and half of the 155mm ammunition for them – promised to Ukraine by US President Joe Biden last month – have already been delivered, the Department of Defense said on Monday.
The US military also said it has supplied nearly all the counter-battery and anti-aircraft radars and 5,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles pledged, but no helicopters just yet.
The figures came from a background briefing at the Pentagon on Monday, where an unnamed American defense official gave reporters the official account of Washington’s military aid to Kiev.
news vid clip here,
RT News - May 03 2022 (09:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/554838-rtnews-may-03-09msk/
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