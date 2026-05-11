Biohacking Micro-plastics and Spike Protein

With Bill Reddy, Licensed Acupuncturist, Founder Vital Point Acupuncture

https://BillReddy.com

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Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine have long been regarded as providing some of the best health solutions in the world. Yet, in an environment filled with toxins that only appeared in the last hundred years – such as micro-plastics, COVID-19 EUA spike proteins, nanotech, silver-mercury amalgam dental fillings, and much more – is the acupuncturist’s 5000-year-old health supporting modality really capable of helping with today’s increasingly difficult challenges?

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If they are like Bill Reddy, a former Aerospace Engineer and test-flight pilot for Naval and U.S. Air Force Space Test programs, then you’re in good hands.

Bill, still an engineer at heart, has been practicing acupuncture for some 25-years, but he’s added many more protocols and therapies to his practice to keep up with the times. Bill is a teaching doctor and has served on the boards of various mainstream health institutions – to both promote acupuncture as well as new ways to look at and manage health. He was an adjunct professor at the Georgetown School of Medicine and a faculty member of the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine.

Join us to learn more about the benefits of acupuncture, and how people can detox today’s ubiquitous toxins, such as plastics and spike protein, from their bodies.