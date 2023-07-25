Today we are joined by Dr. Roger Erdvig, educator, author, and Director of Worldview Education with Summit Ministries to discuss his book, “Beyond Biblical Integration”. Dr. Erdvig shares his insight about how Christian schools are falling short in their mission to teach students from a solidly biblical worldview. He goes on to define a biblical worldview and if it can be accurately measured. Dr. Erdvig then explains how Christian schools struggle in their mission to teach a biblical worldview when they primarily use secular, atheistic, public school textbooks for the majority of their curriculum. He goes on to share some practical tips for parents to implement with their children to promote a strong biblical worldview in the home.





