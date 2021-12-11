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Constitution Null – Political Theology
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21 views • December 11, 2021
Full Description / blog post at: https://bit.ly/3DpqLVc
Is it shocking that I say the Constitution Null? In the first instance of Webster’s 1828 Dictionary the definition is ‘To annul; to deprive of validity; to destroy.’ Modern online dictionaries define null as ‘having no legal or binding force; invalid.’ What is happening with the modern bureaucracies at all levels is that the Constitution has no ‘binding force.’ Even the Courts act by their political theology and not by the original intent concept of Constitutionalism.
There are two clear points that I am talking about on this weeks program as I close the year dealing with Political Theology. Just a reminder of the definition of political theology: ‘is often used to denote religious thought about political principled questions.’ as well as ‘used in discussion of the ways in which theological concepts or ways of thinking relate to politics.’ the quotes from Wikipedia contributors, "Political theology," Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Political_theology&;oldid=1047705690 (accessed December 2, 2021).
I know, here I go again on the Political Theology highway. Well if you have not figured it out, politics is now more theology than any of the blabber from talking heads, Phd’s, bureaucrats or so called politicians and political experts. More important is that all those who I mentioned are taking their theological positions and communicating them into every aspect of society and doing it every day. They are living their religions out in the open and making policy based on their beliefs.
Is it shocking that I say the Constitution Null? In the first instance of Webster’s 1828 Dictionary the definition is ‘To annul; to deprive of validity; to destroy.’ Modern online dictionaries define null as ‘having no legal or binding force; invalid.’ What is happening with the modern bureaucracies at all levels is that the Constitution has no ‘binding force.’ Even the Courts act by their political theology and not by the original intent concept of Constitutionalism.
There are two clear points that I am talking about on this weeks program as I close the year dealing with Political Theology. Just a reminder of the definition of political theology: ‘is often used to denote religious thought about political principled questions.’ as well as ‘used in discussion of the ways in which theological concepts or ways of thinking relate to politics.’ the quotes from Wikipedia contributors, "Political theology," Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Political_theology&;oldid=1047705690 (accessed December 2, 2021).
I know, here I go again on the Political Theology highway. Well if you have not figured it out, politics is now more theology than any of the blabber from talking heads, Phd’s, bureaucrats or so called politicians and political experts. More important is that all those who I mentioned are taking their theological positions and communicating them into every aspect of society and doing it every day. They are living their religions out in the open and making policy based on their beliefs.
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