Loy Brunson and Juan O Savin - "SCOTUS - The Wild Card Case To Save America"
Salinity
Published Yesterday |

Please Support Nino here:  https://ninoscorner.tv

Supreme Court Case #22-380

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22-380.html

Recorded:  12/23/2022
Loy Brunson and Juan O Savin join NinosCorner.tv to discuss the miraculous significance of this wildcard case that appeared in the deck from 4 determined brothers seeking justice for Americans. They're simply asking the SCOTUS to hold congress liable for not listening to the American people and the evidence that was brought to them to investigate the 2020 election. Congress has an oath to uphold and they betrayed that oath. Here is the most recent update!

https://watch.ninoscorner.tv/program-group/39937049592742dd72082b4689313578/program/21d7edbb5ac09916dad82d2293e19fa7




scotusjuanbrunsonnino22-380

