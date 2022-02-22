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BASES2020 Paul Townley The Tesla Cold Steam Engine
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27 views • February 22, 2022
The Tesla Turbine and Compressor were Separated by the Patent office, into TWO separate machines. What it should have been was a prime mover, a Cold Steam Turbine Engine.
Paul has done his research, and is showing proof of concept. In a special interview for BASES2020 lectures, he discusses the engine, and the concept of Cold Steam power, as invented by Nicola Tesla 120 years ago.
Paul has done his research, and is showing proof of concept. In a special interview for BASES2020 lectures, he discusses the engine, and the concept of Cold Steam power, as invented by Nicola Tesla 120 years ago.
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