‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’ cameras being removed in London by the Resistance
The Prisoner
These are ‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’ cameras that are used in London to scan number plates & automatically fine people who drive cars that don’t meet ‘emission standards’ £12,50 a day.

A group of legends called the ‘blade runners’ is taking them down.

Source @STFN

removalcamerasulezultra low emission zoneblade runners

