‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’ cameras being removed in London by the Resistance

These are ‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’ cameras that are used in London to scan number plates & automatically fine people who drive cars that don’t meet ‘emission standards’ £12,50 a day.
A group of legends called the ‘blade runners’ is taking them down.
Source @STFN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.