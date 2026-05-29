May 29, 2026

rt.com









Vladimir Putin calls out Western media on its hypocrisy as they turn a blind eye to the Starobelsk massacre that killed 21 civilians instead reporting on how Kiev produces drones. Moscow says Western actors are using a drone incident in Romania to shift attention away from Kiev's lethal UAV strike on a Donbass college campus. RT hears exclusively from Russia's Ambassador to Romania who says Bucharest is resorting to manipulative propaganda to justify its military build-up. Israel expands its operations in Lebanon striking out at cities in Southern Lebanon. RT spoke to one rescuer working to save those affected who was later tragically killed during the latest Israeli attack.





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